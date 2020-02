BRIEF-Echelon Financial Holdings Posts Quarterly EPS From Continuing Operations Of $0.01

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc:

* ECHELON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* ECHELON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - DIRECT WRITTEN PREMIUM OF $8.6 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2019, WHICH REPRESENTS A $1.2 MILLION INCREASE OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2018

* ECHELON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.01

* ECHELON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - UNDERWRITING LOSS IN FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019 WAS LARGELY DUE TO HURRICANE DORIAN

* ECHELON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC - Q4 CLOSING BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $7.45 IS COMPARABLE TO $7.46 AT END OF Q3 OF 2019

* ECHELON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS $0.02

* ECHELON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - UNDERWRITING LOSS IN FY ALSO DUE TO "UNFAVORABLE DEVELOPMENTS IN PRIOR YEARS' UNPAID CLAIMS"