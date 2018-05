Echelon Financial Holdings Inc:

* ECHELON INSURANCE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.29 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ECHELON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS $71.5 MILLION VERSUS $49 MILLION