April 18 (Reuters) - Echo Energy PLC:

* FIRST OIL EXPORT CARGO AND GAS SALES UPDATE

* FIRST EXPORT CARGO OF OIL LOADED FROM PUNTA LOYOLA TERMINAL, RIO GALLEGOS, ON TO NEW CONQUEST TANKER OVER WEEKEND OF 14 APRIL 2018

* ECHO’S SHARE OF CARGO FROM Q1 OIL PRODUCTION FROM FRACCIÓN C AND FRACCIÓN D WAS APPROXIMATELY 25,000 BARRELS AND CARGO WAS SOLD TO VITOL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)