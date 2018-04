April 25 (Reuters) - Echo Global Logistics Inc:

* ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER REVENUE; UP 39% YEAR OVER YEAR

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q1 REVENUE $577.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $535.4 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BILLION TO $2.4 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.25 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $574.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S