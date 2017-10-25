FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Echo Global Logistics Inc:

* Echo Global Logistics reports record third quarter revenue; up 11pct year over year

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $460 million to $500 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.855 billion to $1.895 billion

* Q3 revenue $509.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $473.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $437.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.