April 24 (Reuters) - ECHO INVESTMENT SA:

* UNDER ITS BONDS ISSUE PROGRAMME ISSUES COUPON BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL AND ISSUE VALUE OF PLN 140 MILLION

* BONDS TO BEAR VARIABLE INTEREST BASED ON WIBOR 6M INCREASED BY INVESTORS MARGIN PAID IN HALF-YEAR PERIODS

* THE BONDS WERE ISSUED FOR THE PERIOD ENDING ON APRIL 25, 2022