July 20 (Reuters) - ECHO INVESTMENT SA:

* ITS UNIT, SAGITTARIUS – PROJEKT ECHO – 113, SIGNS PRELIM. AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNIT FOR MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF 73.0 MILLION EUROS

* W-HIH IMMO INVEST AS A BUYER TO ACQUIRE WITH UNIT RIGHT OF PERPETUAL USUFRUCT OF LAND ON WHICH IT IS REALIZED SAGITTARIUS BUSINESS HOUSE PROJECT

* FINAL PRICE OF 73.0 MILLION EUROS TAKES UNDER ACCOUNT TAKE OVER BY TENANTS ROOMS AND PARKING SPACES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)