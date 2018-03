March 8 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties Nv:

* ‍FY NET ASSET VALUE EXCLUDING DEFERRED TAX TOTALLED EUR927.6 MILLION WITH NAV PER SHARE AT EUR1.32​

* FY ‍DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS OF EUR76.60 MILLION​

* FY ‍DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER SHARE 10.87 EUR CENTS​