Dec 14 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties Nv:

* ‍DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE FOR NINE MONTHS TO SEPT 30 AT 8.41 EURO CENTS​

* FOR 9 MONTHS TO SEPT 30, ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 65.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 21 MILLION EUROS​