Oct 11 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties Nv:

* ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES - EPP REACHED AGREEMENT TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF RETAIL PROPERTIES FOR COMBINED CONSIDERATION THAT VALUES PORTFOLIO AT EURO 692.1 MILLION​

* ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES NV - ‍SPECIFIED PORTFOLIO COMPRISES TWELVE RETAIL PROPERTIES OF WHICH EIGHT COMPRISE SHOPPING CENTRES AND FOUR RETAIL PARKS​

* ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES NV - ‍SALE WILL OCCUR IN THREE SEPARATE TRANCHES​