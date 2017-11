Nov 9 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER

* ‍EUR 100.4 MILLION, GROUP SALES WERE 12 % ABOVE PRIOR YEAR‘S LEVEL OF EUR 89.5 MILLION AT END OF Q3 OF 2017​

* ‍INCREASED ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 63% TO EUR 2.32 IN FIRST NINE MONTHS​

* ‍SALES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 140 MILLION ARE EXPECTED FOR 2017​

* ‍EARNINGS OF AROUND EUR 2.80 PER SHARE ARE FORECAST FOR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)