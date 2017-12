Dec 19 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG SA:

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ‍THURINGIA-BASED WOLF-MEDIZINTECHNIK GMBH

* REG-ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG PURCHASES MANUFACTURER OF X-RAY DEVICES