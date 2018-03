March 22 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG SA:

* FY SALES EUR ‍​25.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS EBT OF EUR 1.6 MILLION FOR 2018

* SAYS ACCORDING TO THE PROJECTION 2018 SALES WILL RISE TO EUR 26.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)