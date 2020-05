BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler Confirms Forecast And Dividend Proposal

May 12 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler AG:

* Q1 PERFORMANCE STABLE DESPITE OIL PRICE SLUMP AND CORONA EXPENSES; STRONG GROWTH IN RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS

* NET INCOME CAME IN AT 0.98 EUR PER SHARE

* MAIN REASON FOR PERFORMANCE WAS STRONG GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS FROM RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS AND SERVICES IN MEDICAL SEGMENT

* SALES AND EARNINGS IN INDUSTRIAL COMPONENTS BUSINESS RETRENCHED AS EXPECTED

* EXPECTS RESULTS OF Q1 TO MARK A BOTTOM, WHICH SHOULD ROUGHLY CHARACTERIZE Q2

* CONFIRMS ITS EARNINGS FORECAST

* CONFIRMS DIVIDEND RECOMMENDATION Source text: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)