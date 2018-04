April 27 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ECKERT & ZIEGLER: DEFINING THE PARAMETERS OF THE PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER

* OFFER PERIOD STARTS ON MAY 3, 2018 AND ENDS ON MAY 17, 2018, 24:00 (CEST)

* MAY OFFER THEIR SHARES AT PURCHASE PRICE (NOT INCLUDING ANY ANCILLARY PURCHASING COSTS) OF EUR 38.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)