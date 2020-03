March 27 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:

* EXECUTIVE BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND AND SHARE SPLIT

* WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF 1,70 EUR PER SHARE ENTITLED TO A DIVIDEND (PREVIOUS YEAR: 1.20 EUR PER SHARE).

* EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD TODAY DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A RESOLUTION TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL FROM COMPANY FUNDS

* INCREASE BY EUR 15,878,949.00 FROM CURRENT EUR 5,292,983.00 BY EUR 15,878,949.00 TO EUR 21,171,932.00