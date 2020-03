BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler FY Consolidated Net Income Up At EUR 22.0 Million

March 31 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG:

* FY SALES OF EUR 178.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 168.7 MILLION).

* WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.70 PER DIVIDEND-BEARING SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.20)

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME REACHED A NEW HIGH OF EUR 22.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 16.1 MILLION)

* FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020, SALES OF ONLY EUR 170 MILLION AND AN EBIT OF EUR 25 MILLION ARE CONSERVATIVELY EXPECTED FOR TIME BEING, DUE TO CORONA

* OUTLOOK 2020: CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF AROUND EUR 18 MILLION OR EUR 3.50 PER SHARE

* DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (17 JUNE 2020) WILL PROBABLY BE RESCHEDULED BY ONE OR TWO WEEKS

* TO COUNTERACT SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS, IT WILL BE ORGANISED AS A DIGITAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WITHOUT PHYSICAL PRESENCE OF ADMINISTRATION AND SHAREHOLDERS, WHEREVER POSSIBLE

* FORECAST IS BASED ON EXCHANGE RATE OF NO MORE THAN USD 1.20 PER EUR

* FORECAST IS BASED ON ASSUMPTION THAT NO CLOSURES OF MAJOR OPERATING FACILITIES WILL BE ORDERED DUE TO CORONA CRISIS