Feb 25 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG:

* SALES OF JUST UNDER 180 MILLION EUR AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 4.29 EUR IN FISCAL YEAR 2019

* WITHOUT ONE-OFF EFFECTS FORECASTED ON NOV 12, FY EPS WOULD HAVE AMOUNTED TO AROUND EUR 4.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)