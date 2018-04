April 16 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG:

* PUBLIC OFFER TO REPURCHASE SHARES

* TOTAL VOLUME OF REPURCHASE OF SHARES (INCLUDING ANCILLARY PURCHASING COSTS) SHALL AMOUNT TO UP TO 5 MIO. EUR

* WILL TENDER A PUBLIC OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO 125,000 SHARES OF ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG