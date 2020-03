March 22 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:

* ECKERT & ZIEGLER- ECKERT & ZIEGLER CLASSIFIED IN CALIFORNIA AS ESSENTIAL BUSINESS

* ECKERT & ZIEGLER-IN OTHER LOCATIONS, EUROPEAN UNION, WHERE ECKERT & ZIEGLER'S PRODUCTION SITES ARE LOCATED, NO CLOSING ORDERS HAVE BEEN ISSUED