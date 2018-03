March 22 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG:

* FY ‍NET INCOME AFTER TAXES AND NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS UP 53.9% TO EUR 14.7 MILLION​

* ‍FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, AN INCREASE IN SALES TO ABOUT EUR 155.0 MILLION AND AN EBIT OF AROUND EUR 18.5 MILLION ARE EXPECTED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)