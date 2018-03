March 20 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ECKERT & ZIEGLER TO RECOMMEND DIVIDEND PAYMENT

* ‍ACHIEVED SALES OF ABOUT 144.8 MILLION EUR IN FISCAL YEAR 2017​

* ‍EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.80 EUR/ SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.66 EUR PER SHARE)​

* ‍ FY NET PROFIT WAS 14.7 MILLION EUR OR 2.78 EUR PER SHARE​