April 9 (Reuters) - Eckoh PLC:

* ECKOH PLC - CONFIRMS THAT TRADING FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 WAS IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* ECKOH PLC - TO WITHDRAW FINANCIAL GUIDANCE UNTIL CONDITIONS STABILISE

* ECKOH PLC - WILL NOT PROPOSE A YEAR-END DIVIDEND UNLESS CONDITIONS CHANGE

* ECKOH PLC - COVID-19 HAS RESULTED IN DELAYS TO SOME SIGNIFICANT DEALS THAT WERE EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE BEFORE MARCH 31