May 9 (Reuters) - Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corp:

* ECLIPSE RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* ECLIPSE RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP - HAS INCREASED LIMIT FOR ITS CREDIT FACILITY FROM $10 MILLION TO $15 MILLION

* ECLIPSE RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT - INCREASE IN CREDIT FACILITY EXPECTED TO BE INITIALLY INVESTED IN INSURED MORTGAGES WITH TERMS LESS THAN 1 YEAR