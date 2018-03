BRIEF-Eclipse Resources Announces Strategic And Financial Review Initiative

March 26 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp:

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL REVIEW INITIATIVE

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES CORP - ‍HAS NOT SET A TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETION OF REVIEW PROCESS​

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES - RETAINED JEFFERIES AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR AND NORTON ROSE FULBRIGHT US AS LEGAL COUNSEL TO ASSIST WITH PROCESS​

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REVIEW PROCESS HAS NOT BEEN INITIATED AS A RESULT OF RECEIVING ANY TRANSACTION PROPOSAL