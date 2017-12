BRIEF-Eclipse Resources Corp to buy New Utica Development Area in Central Pennsylvania

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp:

* Eclipse Resources Corporation announces agreements to acquire New Utica Development Area (the “Flat Castle” project area) in Central Pennsylvania

* Eclipse Resources Corp - deal for $93.7 million

* Eclipse Resources - deal price is payable entirely in shares of Eclipse Resources’ common stock

* Eclipse Resources - co, unit entered agreement pursuant to which unit acquired right to buy all outstanding equity interests of Cardinal NE Holdings

* Eclipse Resources - unit acquired right to buy all outstanding equity interests of Cardinal NE for an aggregate purchase price of $18.3 million in cash