BRIEF-Eclipse Resources Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp:

* Eclipse Resources Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results, a $325 million Utica Shale Drilling joint venture commitment agreement and an increase in the company’s borrowing base

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eclipse Resources Corp sees Q3 production 350 - 355 mmcfe/d​

* Eclipse Resources Corp sees ‍FY production 315 - 320 mmcfe/d​

* Eclipse Resources -‍has entered into commitment agreement with sequel to establish drilling joint venture on co’s utica shale acreage in southeast ohio​

* Eclipse Resources Corp qtrly average net daily production was 287.8 MMCFE per day

* Eclipse Resources sees ‍FY capex of about $300​ million

* Eclipse Resources - ‍committed funding from sequel of up to $325 million to fund its proportionate share of two drilling programs comprising 34 gross wells​

* Eclipse Resources Corp - co ‍shall have right to adjust its pre-carry working interest in first JV program up until q4 of 2017 to between 30% to 50%​

* Eclipse Resources Corp - in realtion to JV, ‍mutual option for additional third well program of similar size, which would increase committed funding​