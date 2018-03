BRIEF-Eclipse Resources Reaffirms Q1 Production Guidance Of 304 To 311 MMcfe/ Day

March 26 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp:

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL UPDATE, MARCELLUS TYPE CURVE INCREASE AND UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES - REAFFIRMED Q1 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 304 TO 311 MMCFE/ DAY, EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO BE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF SUCH GUIDANCE RANGE

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES -‍ HAS ABOUT 82% OF EXPECTED 2018 NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION HEDGED AT AVERAGE FLOOR PRICE OF $2.93/MMBTU, AVERAGE CEILING PRICE OF $3.26/MMBTU​

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES - ‍HAS AVERAGE OF 142,500 MMBTU PER DAY OF EXPECTED 2019 NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION HEDGED​