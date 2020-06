June 29 (Reuters) - Eclipx Group Ltd:

* ECLIPX - TOTAL UNIT SALES IN APRIL, MAY & JUNE 2020 BETTER THAN WHAT HAD BEEN ANTICIPATED AT START OF COVID-19

* ECLIPX GROUP - INTENDS TO REINSTATE ALL EMPLOYEE AND DIRECTOR COMPENSATION TO PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS, EFFECTIVE 1 JULY

* ECLIPX GROUP - SALE PROCESS FOR RIGHT2DRIVE CONTINUES AND IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN

* ECLIPX GROUP LTD - AS OF JUNE END, AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO BE CIRCA $120M