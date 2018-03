BRIEF-ECN Capital Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.03

Feb 28 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp:

* ECN CAPITAL REPORTS $0.03 IN ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN Q4-2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.03

* QTRLY ‍ORIGINATIONS $316.9 MILLION VERSES $112.5 MILLION​

* ‍BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS AT DEC 31, 2017 WAS $4.47 VERSUS $4.51 AS AT END OF PREVIOUS QUARTER AND $4.47 FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍TOTAL EARNING ASSETS OWNED AND MANAGED AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE $5.5 BILLION, VERSUS $3.3 BILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: