May 10 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp:

* ECN CAPITAL SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN THE KESSLER GROUP

* ECN CAPITAL CORP - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ECN CAPITAL WILL INVEST US$221.2 MILLION IN KG

* ECN CAPITAL CORP - ON A PRO FORMA BASIS, INVESTMENT WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) AND RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE)

* ECN CAPITAL CORP - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: