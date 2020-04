BRIEF-Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Says Termination Of Non-Core Services & Cessation Of Business Related Travel

April 1 (Reuters) - Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd:

* MARKET UPDATE

* UNDERTAKEN COST CUTTING PROGRAMME ACROSS ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS, ASIDE FROM NECESSARY MAINTENANCE OF CERTAIN OPERATIONS

* COST CUTTING INCLUDES TERMINATION OF NON-CORE SERVICES AND CESSATION OF BUSINESS RELATED TRAVEL

* CONTINUES TO MONITOR ITS OPERATING BUDGET FOR 2020 AND TO WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS PARTNERS TO DISCUSS AND PLAN NEXT STEPS.

* BOARD AND MANAGEMENT ARE VOLUNTARILY TAKING PAY CUTS OF UP TO 40% STARTING IN APRIL 2020

