BRIEF-Eco World Development Group Posts Qtrly Net Profit 33.5 Mln RGT

* ECOWORLD INTERNATIONAL BELIEVES IT WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE SALES OF RM2.2 BILLION IN FY2020

* QTRLY REVENUE 537.9 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 33.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 491.2 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 30.3 MILLION RGT

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK EXPECTED TO AFFECT ECOWORLD INTERNATIONAL’S OPEN MARKET SALES MOMENTUM FOR REST OF FY20

ECO WORLD DEVELOPMENT GROUP SAYS FOR Q1 2020, ECOWORLD MALAYSIA AND ECOWORLD INTERNATIONAL INTERIM COMBINED SALES TARGET OF 4.2 BILLION RGT FOR FY2020