Oct 25 (Reuters) - ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INC

* FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, PROFIT BEFORE TAX DOWN 19% TO $226.9 MILLION (UP 3% TO NGN 69.4 BILLION)‍​

* 9-MONTHS ENDED GROSS EARNINGS DOWN 3% TO $1.8 BILLION (UP 24% TO 564.5 NAIRA BILLION)‍​

* "WE HAVE REDUCED LENDING ACTIVITY... AND ARE ENGAGING CONSTRUCTIVELY WITH OUR CUSTOMERS TO MAKE GOOD ON THEIR PAST-DUE LOAN PAYMENTS"‍​ Source: bit.ly/2gIkwrs Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)