Oct 27 (Reuters) - ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INC:

* ANNOUNCED PLACEMENT OF $400 MILLION CONVERTIBLE DEBT‍​

* CONVERTIBLE DEBT‍​ WAS STRUCTURED IN THREE TRANCHES OF $250 MILLION, $140 MILLION AND $10 MILLION

* WILL USE NET PROCEEDS OF THE PLACEMENT TO PRIMARILY REFINANCE MATURING DEBT FACILITIES Source: bit.ly/2i9qDlj Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)