BRIEF-Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Posts FY Pretax Profit Of 88.31 Bln Naira‍​

March 21 (Reuters) - Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Sa :

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 88.31 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 33.71 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS FULL-YEAR GROSS EARNINGS OF 763.6 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 665 BILLION NAIRA A YEAR AGO‍​

* DIRECTORS DO NOT RECOMMEND THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS UP 1 PERCENT TO $9.4 BILLION (UP 1 PERCENT TO 2,863.5 BILLION NAIRA)