Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ecofirst Consolidated Bhd:

* Unit Pujian Development had on 18 Sept been served with a writ of summon and statement of claim by the government of Malaysia

* Claims are not expected to have any material operational impact on the ECB Group

* Claim by the plaintiff for 35.5 million rgt