BRIEF-ECOG-ACRIN Provides Syndax With Results Of Phase 3 E2112 Trial Of Entinostat Plus Exemestane For HR+, HER2- Breast Cancer

May 21 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ECOG-ACRIN PROVIDES SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS WITH RESULTS OF PHASE 3 E2112 TRIAL OF ENTINOSTAT PLUS EXEMESTANE IN PATIENTS WITH HR+, HER2- BREAST CANCER

* SYNDAX - TRIAL DID NOT ACHIEVE PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF DEMONSTRATING A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT OVER HORMONE THERAPY ALONE

* SYNDAX - WILL NOT BE FILING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH FDA FOR METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

* SYNDAX PHARMA - ANTICIPATE PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL RESULTS FROM PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF AXATILIMAB IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC GRAFT VERSUS HOST DISEASE IN Q4

* SYNDAX PHARMA - EXPECT TO PRESENT ADDITIONAL DATA FROM AUGMENT-101 TRIAL OF SNDX-5613 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY ACUTE LEUKEMIAS LATER IN YEAR