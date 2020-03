March 3 (Reuters) - Ecograf Ltd:

* EXPORT FINANCE AUSTRALIA HAS CONFIRMED IT WILL CONSIDER PROVISION OF DEBT FINANCE FOR NEW US$72 MILLION DEVELOPMENT

* CO WILL ASSIST EXPORT FINANCE AUSTRALIA TO UNDERTAKE NECESSARY COMMERCIAL, TECHNICAL DUE DILIGENCE PROCESSES FOR FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS

* FINANCING FOR CO’S PROPOSED BATTERY GRAPHITE PURIFICATION PLANT IN KWINANA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: