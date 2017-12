Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ecolab Inc:

* ECOLAB EXPANDS U.S. PEST ELIMINATION BUSINESS

* ECOLAB INC - PURCHASE OF THREE U.S. PEST SERVICES BUSINESSES THAT PROVIDE SPECIALIZED CAPABILITIES IN FOOD STORAGE

* ECOLAB INC - TRANSACTION CLOSED DECEMBER 1. NO FURTHER DETAILS WERE ANNOUNCED