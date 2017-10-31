FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ecolab reports Q3 earnings per share $1.34
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 12:50 PM / in 42 minutes

BRIEF-Ecolab reports Q3 earnings per share $1.34

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ecolab Inc

* Ecolab third quarter reported diluted eps $1.34; adjusted diluted EPS $1.37, +7%; includes $0.04 hurricane impact; full year 2017 adjusted diluted EPS forecast revised to $4.65 to $4.75

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.37

* Q3 earnings per share $1.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecolab Inc - ‍hurricane impacts are estimated to have been a negative $0.04 per share in quarter​

* Ecolab Inc - qtrly net sales based on reported public currency rates $‍3,563.3​ million versus $3,386.1 million

* Ecolab Inc - ‍expect impact of hurricanes on Q4 sales and costs will be approximately $0.04 per share​

* Ecolab Inc - ‍2017 adjusted diluted EPS forecast revised to $4.65 to $4.75​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecolab Inc - ‍expect net Q4 special charges to be minimal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
