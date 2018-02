BRIEF-Ecolab Reports Q4 EPS Of $1.93

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ecolab Inc:

* ECOLAB FOURTH QUARTER REPORTED DILUTED EPS $1.93; ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $1.39, +11%; EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS +12%-16% TO $5.25 TO $5.45 RANGE

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.25 TO $5.45

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85 TO $0.93

* ‍QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS $1.93, +56%; INCLUDES A $0.55 NET DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM​

* EXPECT SPECIAL CHARGES IN 2018 TO BE $0.12 TO $0.15 PER SHARE

* QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES BASED ON PUBLIC CURRENCY RATES $3,650.7 MILLION VERSUS $3,352.1 MILLION

* EXPECT SPECIAL CHARGES IN Q1 OF 2018 TO BE $0.06 TO $0.09 PER SHARE

* ‍RECORDED A NET DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT OF $161 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 OR $0.55 PER SHARE DUE TO TCJA ​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.39, REVENUE VIEW $3.60 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: