BRIEF-Ecolab Sees Q2 2018 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.23 To $1.29

May 1 (Reuters) - Ecolab Inc:

* ECOLAB FIRST QUARTER REPORTED DILUTED EPS $0.84 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.91, +14%; RAISED FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FORECAST TO $5.30 TO $5.50 +13%-18%

* REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUTLOOK FOR A STRONG YEAR IN 2018

* “BUSINESS MOMENTUM HAS IMPROVED, WHILE HEADWINDS FROM HIGHER DELIVERED PRODUCT COSTS REMAIN SIGNIFICANT AND WILL THROUGHOUT THE YEAR”

* QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES BASED ON PUBLIC CURRENCY RATES $3,470.9 MILLION VERSUS $3,162.4 MILLION

* ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD EXPECTED TO HAVE $0.01 UNFAVORABLE IMPACT ON FULL YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.89, REVENUE VIEW $3.38 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECT SPECIAL CHARGES IN 2018 TO BE $0.12 TO $0.15 PER SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ECOLAB - ADJUSTED TAX RATE WAS 22.0% IN Q1 OF 2018 VERSUS 24.9% LAST YEAR, DECREASE IN ADJUSTED TAX RATE WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY CHANGES IN U.S. TAX LAW