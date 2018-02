Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ecolab Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - ECOLAB SELLS OILFIELD EQUIPMENT FABRICATION UNIT

* ECOLAB INC - ‍NO FURTHER DETAILS WERE DISCLOSED​

* ECOLAB INC - HAS SOLD ITS FAB-TECH BUSINESS UNIT TO DRAGON PRODUCTS LTD

* ECOLAB INC - ‍SOLD ITS FAB-TECH BUSINESS UNIT TO DRAGON PRODUCTS LTD​