April 19 (Reuters) - Ecology and Environment Inc:

* ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT, INC. AWARDED CONTRACT WITH TRUST TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION

* ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A THREE-YEAR, $5 MILLION PLUS CONTRACT WITH PHASE 2 REMOVAL SITE EVALUATION TRUST

* ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION