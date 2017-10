Oct 3 (Reuters) - ECONOCOM GROUP SE:

* AIMS TO DOUBLE RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT AGAIN TO REACH EUR 300 MILLION BY 2022 IN ‘E FOR EXCELLENCE’ PLAN

* AIMS BY 2022 TO ACHIEVE REVENUE OF EUR 4 BLN‍​

* AIMS BY 2022 FOR AVERAGE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH RATE OF C. 7 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2xUsCTv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)