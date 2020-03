BRIEF-Econocom Group FY Operating Income Up At 126.2 Million Euros

March 11 (Reuters) - ECONOCOM GROUP SE:

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS STABLE AT 2.93 BILLION EUROS

* END-DEC NET DEBT AT EUR 252 MILLION, THE SAME LEVEL AS AT THE END OF 2018

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME 2019 UP 14.3% TO EUR 126.2M

* 2019 SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS STABLE AT 2,927 MILLION EUROS

* PROPOSED REFUND OF ISSUE PREMIUM IN THE AMOUNT OF 12 CENTS PER SHARE

* FAVOURABLE OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IN UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT

* COVID-19: IN VIEW OF UNCERTAINTY REGARDING EVOLUTION AND DURATION OF THIS CRISIS, GROUP HAS DECIDED NOT TO PUBLISH QUANTIFIED GUIDANCE FOR RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT (NOT OCR) 2020

* AT 29 FEB 2020, EXCLUDING LIQUIDITY CONTRACT, ECONOCOM HELD 26.3 MILLION TREASURY SHARES, I.E. 10.7% OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL