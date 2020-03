March 17 (Reuters) - Econocom Group SE:

* CANCELLATION OF THE ACQUISITION OF ECONOCOM SHARES BY ECONOCOM INTERNATIONAL BV

* ECONOCOM INTERNATIONAL WAS UNABLE TO RAISE SUCH FINANCING WITHIN TIME LIMIT, DUE IN PARTICULAR TO DEVELOPMENTS IN RECENT DAYS IN CONNECTION WITH COVID-19

* IF CONDITIONS ARE MET AGAIN IN THE FUTURE, ECONOCOM INTERNATIONAL ENVISAGES THAT SUCH AN ACQUISITION COULD THEN BE MADE.