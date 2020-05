May 12 (Reuters) -

* ECONOMY HAS LIKELY BOTTOMED, POISED FOR REBOUND, SAYS FED’S BARKIN - WSJ

* FED’S BARKIN SAYS HE EXPECTS FOR SOME PERIOD OF TIME SOME DISINFLATION; SAYS “I’M NOT WORRIED ABOUT DEFLATION” - WSJ INTERVIEW

* FED’S BARKIN SAYS "I’M ACTUALLY MUCH MORE FOCUSED ON THE JOB MARKET " - WSJ INTERVIEW Source text : on.wsj.com/3dFD57n