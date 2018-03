March 28 (Reuters) - Ecopetrol Sa:

* ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD AND GAS AT LA FORTUNA, BARRANCABERMEJA

* ECOPETROL SA - ESTIMATES QUANTITY OF OIL THAT FLOWED INTO WATER SOURCES AT 550 BARRELS, MIXED WITH MUD AND RAINWATER.

* ECOPETROL SA - REPORTS SPILL OF MUD, OIL & GAS THAT OCCURRED BETWEEN MARCH 12 AND 15 AT LA LIZAMA & CAÑO MUERTO STREAMS IS UNDER CONTROL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: